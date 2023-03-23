Celebrate Easter Weekend with ‘Bunny Bonanza’ at David Street Station

Easter is almost upon us and, with that, comes a myriad of religious and non-religious themed events and activities. Of course, the biggest mascot of Easter (besides Jesus - if that is your belief) is the aptly-named Easter Bunny. And now, Casper has the chance to meet him! Or her. Nobody actually knows the gender of the Easter Bunny.

David Street Station is hosting an Easter-themed event on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

From 10am to 12pm, celebrate 'Bunny Bonanza' at David Street Station. This is the community's chance to play some games, make some crafts, and see the beloved creature itself.

"Hey peeps!" DSS wrote on their Facebook events page. "Join us at David Street Station on April 8th for our Bunny Bonanza! From 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM we will be celebrating Easter with fun for the whole family. Not to mention, the Easter Bunny will be on-site to take photos and hop around with the kiddos!"

David Street Station wrote that activities will include:

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Dance Lessons from Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio, allowing kids and grownups to 'Hop to your own beat'

Face Paintings

Easter-themed crafts

Easter games/activities for the whole family

And more

It will certainly be an event to remember.

"We are egg-static to see you all April 8th at the place #WhereCasperComesTogether!" David Street Station said.