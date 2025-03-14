(PHOTOS) KWHS boys fall in hard-fought battle against Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — The Kelly Walsh High School boys kept a razor-thin score with Campbell County High School until the heartbreaking final quarter during the first games of the 2025 Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday night at Casper College.

KWHS and Gillette traded ledes, with KW going into the half ahead by one, but things fell apart in the fourth quarter as Gillette rallied, ending the game with a 58–48 win.

Gillette will play its semifinal game on Friday starting at 8 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. KWHS will play its consolation game at 1:30 p.m.

