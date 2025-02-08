(PHOTOS) High school ski teams face off on Casper Mountain

CASPER, Wyo. — High school skiers from throughout Wyoming climbed Casper Mountain on Friday and Saturday for the annual Don and Susan Jacobson Memorial Race.

Races started with a 7.75-kilometer freestyle race on Friday, and continued with several more heats of boys and girls races throughout Saturday afternoon. Cody, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Laramie, Natrona County, Pinedale and Sheridan took part in the statewide competition.

At time of publication, results had not yet been posted online.

The race also marked the first event hosted at the new Casper Mountain Nordic Trails Center, which recently opened to the public.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

