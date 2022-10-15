PHOTOS: Friday Night Family Dance and Pumpkin Patch

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Cotton candy wands and cotton candy skies.

It was a ghoulishly good time at the pumpkin patch with DJ Machelle Holloway blastin' beats and plenty of tasty treats a la Patriot's Mess Hall.

Moms and dads partied like it was 1999. And the costumes did NOT dissappoint.

Check it out!

