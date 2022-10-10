Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch

Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year.

On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a pumpkin patch, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music and more.

The post says, "Visit our pumpkin patch and pick as many pumpkins as you need! Then, the kids can decorate their pumpkins at the ranch or take them home!"

The pumpkin patch is a close walk from the main lodge and will include pumpkins of varying sizes. Pumpkin prices will be $9 for medium (basketball size), and $12 for larger pumpkins.

Admission is FREE. Snacks and drinks, including hot cider, will be available for purchase. You can take a horse-drawn wagon ride and sled behind a horse--warm clothing is recommended. Wagon rides are included with the price of admission, but they don’t go all day.

"The front lawn of the lodge is the perfect landscape for a variety of games including Cornhole (bag toss), Ladder Ball, horseshoe pits, volleyball, a sand box, and croquet. Try your hand at roping, too! These games will be available throughout the event! All of these activities are included with admission."

Weather permitting, there will also be a working sheep dog demonstration by Billy Pickel, who "has entertained the Vee Bar's summer guest for years with his Border Collie dogs. He is a retired school teacher and continues to share his passion and hobby with others: training dogs to work sheep. The demonstration is scheduled to be at 2:00 PM, but if Mother Nature throws a wrench in those plans, the demonstration will be canceled."

See more details on the website https://veebar.com/hay-days-fall-festival/. Last-minute weather related changes will be announced on Facebook so be sure to follow our page!

Bar Nunn Fall Fest Features All That Is Good About Autumn The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park.