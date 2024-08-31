(PHOTOS) Fiesta WYO celebrates Hispanic culture, heritage in downtown Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-area residents were able to get a firsthand look at Hispanic culture on Saturday thanks to Fiesta WYO, hosted in downtown Casper at David Street Station.

In partnership with ARTCORE, Fiesta WYO is a celebration of food, music and culture. The event features performances and lessons by Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, as well as performances by musician Caro Pierotto. The festival also includes food trucks, vendors, educational materials, fun and games for children and more.

The event lasts until 9 p.m.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

