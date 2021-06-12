PHOTOS: David Street Station Hosts Casper Pride in the Park

Hundreds of Casper citizens gathered at David Street Station on Saturday, to celebrate Casper Pride's annual 'Pride in the Park.'

Dozens of vendors, musicians, artists and more all gave of their time and their talent to make this year's event one for the history books.

Organizations like Art 321, Casper College, the Community Health Center, the United Way of Natrona County, PFLAG, Starbucks, the United Church of Christ and more all made their presence felt with vendor offerings, face painting, merch and more.

The Station was filled with people of all ages, shapes, sizes, beliefs and life experiences. But the one thing they had in common was the idea that 'Love is Love.' Various LGBTQ+ flags were draped of attendees' shoulders, like capes. A sense of joy, of belief, of hope was in the air, so much so that it was almost palpable. Smiles were offered to strangers. Hugs were, too.

For many people, this was the first time in a long time that they could be fully, wholly, themselves.

Numerous artists and musicians took to the Brian Scott Gamroth stage to share their art and their hearts with the crowd, singing songs with messages of hope, like 'Seasons of Love' and 'You are Found.'

And that's exactly what many of the attendees were hoping for; they had been searching for themselves for a long time and maybe, on this day, they began to feel like they were finally found.