PHOTOS: Casper Mountain Hosts Snowcat Operator Safety Course

The Albany County Sheriff's Office shares photos of the safety course for snowcat operators on Casper Mountain.

A post on their Facebook reads:

We are excited to share that, recently, three of our deputies were able to take our snowcat to Casper Mountain to attend the Basic Snowcat Operator Safety Course hosted by Safety One!



Not only did our deputies get trained but we are now working on installing a Garmin Navigation System, an external camera system, high output fog lamps, and a tilt meter, to ensure that our snowcat is the safest it possibly can be!

This year, deputies have deployed the snowcat a handful of times rescuing stranded motorists and adventurers alike! These new safety features will help deputies navigate the snowy mountains and surrounding areas for faster and more efficient search and rescue operations! We are ready for the next snowmageddon!

