(PHOTOS) API Chili Cook-Off returns for good eats, good cause

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of people filled the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday afternoon for the annual American Petroleum Institute’s 32nd annual Chili Cook-Off. The fundraiser helps support area nonprofits, organizations, community projects, scholarships and more.

In 2024, the API raised over $40,000 that went back into the community. Since 2000, the institute reports that over $2 million has been raised through the Chili Cook-Off. Among the organizations supported by the API are the Children’s Advocacy Project, the Brain Injury Alliance, Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics Wyoming and the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

In total, 43 teams took part in this year’s event, which organizers said is on par with years past. Teams competed in categories for red chili and green chili, with a panel of judges naming the top three teams in each category. Additionally, attendees were able to vote on their favorite teams and help determine the people’s choice winner.

At time of publication, the winners had not been announced.

Each year, the cook-off includes a fun theme that teams can play into with costumes and booth decorations. This year, the theme was “board games,” and teams had booths themed around Scrabble, Clue, a Ouija board and more.

