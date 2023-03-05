PhotoFest! State Indoor Track Meet

The Indoor Track State Championships concluded in Gillette on Saturday with the Natrona boys and Sheridan girls winning team championships in 4A. Cody swept the team titles in 3A. Here's a partial rundown of the individual champions and we'll update the list when the rest of the results come in. Take a look at our humongous gallery of photos from the meet courtesy of Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

3A Girls:

400 Meters: Valerie Jirak-Star Valley 59.39

3200 Meters: Madison Antonino-Jackson 11.28.11

4x800 Relay: Cody 10.17.89

1600 Medley: Cody 4.21.11

High Jump: Alyssa Slade-Burn/Pine Bluffs 5-2

Long Jump: Valerie Jirak-Star Valley 17.9.25

Shot Put: Harper Boche-Torrington

3A Girls Team Scores (Top 3): Cody 118, Star Valley 94, Rawlins 71.

4A Girls:

400 Meters: Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 57.90

3200 Meters: Averie Perriton-Cheyenne Central-11.56.01

4x200 Relay- Kelly Walsh

4x800 Relay: Cheyenne East 10.08.59

1600 Medley 1600 Medley-Cheyenne Central 4.14.11 (Overall State Record)

High Jump: Aubrey Dewine- Campbell County 5-2

Long Jump: Taliah Morris-Cheyenne East 19-2 (Overall State Record)

Shot Put: Nora Butler-Sheridan 41-9.75

4A Girls Team Scores (Top 3): Sheridan 123 Cheyenne Central 111.5 Natrona 99.

3A Boys:

400 Meters: Matt Nelson-Cody 51.46

3200 Meters: Owen Burnett-Mountain View 9.41.57

4x800 Relay: Star Valley- 8.35.90

1600 Medley: Lander-3.45.33

Pole Vault: Kaden Clark-Cody 11-6

Triple Jump: Cody Seifert-Powell 42-7.50

3A Boys Team Scores (Top 3) Cody 113 Torrington 88 Evanston 79.

4A Boys:

400 Meters: Bradley Ekstrom-Thunder Basin 51.34

3200 Meters: Tristan Enders-Natrona 9.37.98

4x800 Relay: Natrona-8.22.65

1600 Medley: Cheyenne Central- 3.43.91

Pole Vault: Kavin Hoff-Natrona 14-6

Triple Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 45-0

4A Boys Team Scores (Top 3) Natrona 198.5 Cheyenne Central 80 Sheridan 73.

