PhotoFest! Kelly Walsh Invite Track Meet

Kelly Walsh played host to a small track meet on Thursday in Casper so the athletes had a chance to expand their horizons athletically.

On the boy's side, Keltan Ewing of Douglas had quite a meet as he won 3 events. Ewing won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, the 300 hurdles in 41.89, and the pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 3 inches. In the rest of the boys running events, Kelly Walsh's Nathan Costalez won the 200 in 23.43, Rylan Weir of Douglas ran 53.94 to win the 400, and his teammate Cameryn Spence took the 800 in 1.59.48. The 1600 meter winner was Nathan Stevenson of Green River in 4.56.70 with Tanner Johnson capturing the 3200 in 11.36.83. Moving over to the 110 hurdles, which was won by Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg in 15.74. Campbell County won the 4x100 relay while Douglas won the 4x400, 4x800, and the 1600 medley

In the boy's field events, one of the stars of Wyoming high school track is Cam Burkett who won the shot put with a toss of 57-10.5 and the discus at 154-7. Plus he is very competitive in the sprint events. Hayden Roberts of Green River won the high jump at 6-2, Nathan Costalez won his 2nd event of the meet going 20-11 to win the long jump, and his teammate Kellen McCoul placed first in the triple jump at 41-6.

On the girl's side, Isabelle Murdock of Green River won two events; one sprint and one distance. She ran 1.05.04 in the 400 and 5.58.05 in the 1600. Over in the 100 meters, was that won by Desirae Iacovetto of Wheatland in 12.91 while Elayna Chafee of Kelly Walsh took the 200 in 26.59. Chafee also took 1st place in the triple jump at 34-11.25. Lily Nichols of Wheatland continued her strong season with a win in the 800 with a time of 2.22.67 the long jump at 16-4. The 3200-meter run winner was Alexis Appleby in 13.39.37. In the hurdle events, Charlotte Mancuso of Campbell County ran 16.62 to win the 110 and Lillian Munoz of Green River took the 300 in 49.64.

In the rest of the girl's field events, Makena Clemons of Kelly Walsh placed first in the shot at 40-05 and the discus at 131-4. The high jump winner was Kaelea Gibson of Green River at 5 feet even with Abigail Milby of Kelly Walsh winning the pole vault at 10 feet 5 inches.

Be sure and take a peek at our photo gallery of the Kelly Walsh Invite plus a video of the proceedings on Thursday. Enjoy!

