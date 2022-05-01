BREAKING: Former Alabama defensive end commits to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Wyoming just added a big piece to its defensive front.

Keelan Cox, a defensive end transfer from the University of Alabama, committed to the Cowboys Saturday evening following the annual Brown and Gold Spring game. Cox is the second former Southeastern Conference player to call Laramie home this offseason, joining cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, who spent his first three seasons at Ole Miss.

Cox has four years of eligibility remaining.

Get our free mobile app

In a now-deleted Twitter post Saturday, Cox made his commitment public.

"First and foremost I want to thank God and every school that has recruited me," he tweeted. "I am truly blessed. I didn't think I would be in the position I am in today. I will be committing to the University of Wyoming."

Here's the tweet that remains:

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound sophomore from Missouri City, Texas, didn't see the field during his lone season in Tuscaloosa. He started his playing career at Tyler Junior College.

Cox received offers from Grambling State, Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluffs out of Manvel High School in the Greater Houston Area. He also visited SMU.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 28. Since, Cox has received a number of offers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), along with Power-5 school Kansas.

Cox received an offer from Wyoming on April 19.

Cox becomes the 19th Texas native to join the program. He is the second Manvel High School graduate, joining running back Jordon Vaughn.

Craig Bohl and Co. have now plucked seven players from the portal. Cox joins TJ Urban (Air Force), Hawkins (Ole Miss), Daron Harrell (Wisconsin), Evan Svoboda (Snow College), Cole DeMarzo (Michigan State) and Andrew Peasley (Utah State).