Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week TBT

This week's edition of the Pics of the Week is a throwback to the 4A State High School Track meet that was last month in Casper. There were some memorable performances and some lousy weather which is par for the course at the State Track Meet. These athletes gave it everything they had and we have a ton of photos from the 4A meet thanks to Shannon Dutcher. She did an incredible job capturing the athleticism and emotion of these athletes. So page through our gallery and look for someone you know. Enjoy!

Wyoming High School Track and Field Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher loading...

