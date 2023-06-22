PhotoFest Encore: Montana-Wyoming Girls Basketball

Earlier this month, Gillette played host to the first leg of the Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series and it's never easy playing the neighbors to the north. In the girls' match-ups in 2023, Wyoming did lose twice so it's been a difficult endeavor for Wyoming over the last few years.

But the ladies showed a lot of poise and fortitude and it was certainly an honor to play in the all-star game at Gillette College. We have a host of pics to share with you from that contest, courtesy of Hillius Photography. They can be found in our gallery below.

Get our free mobile app

Montana-Wyoming Girls Basketball Montana-Wyoming Girls Basketball