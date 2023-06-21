Werner Wildlife Museum at Casper College Announces Closure Due to Flooding

Casper's heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding for some buildings, including the Werner Wildlife Museum at Casper College.

In a recent social media post they announced that the basement flooded last week "in the Great Rainstorm of 2023" and they are still drying out the carpet in the basement, so it is not currently accessible.

"Many apologies for the inconvenience," they wrote, "We look forward to opening the lower level soon."

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.