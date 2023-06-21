Dress for Success: Casper Boutique Supplies Women with Free Workwear

An organization called Dress for Success opened a boutique in Casper that provides women with free professional attire.

They have been open since March, but they decided it was time for a Grand Opening; you can check the boutique out at Seton House on June 29th from 4 - 6 pm.

Executive Director Amy White shared that it's a nonprofit resource women can use to find free clothes for both an interview and employment.

The way it works is by setting up a meeting with one of their volunteer stylists. Just email casper.dressforsuccess.org or call (307) 333-3892.

From there, the guest and a stylist meet to find pieces that match their style and potential workplace.

The idea is for the outfits to give women confidence as they move towards a career. They have many different types of clothing and work with people to find things that they feel comfortable wearing - whether that's jeans or a dress.

For interviews, women are provided six pieces of clothing, including a purse, undergarments, and accessories (as inventory allows); and if they become employed they are supplied with 12 pieces. White explains they try to find pieces that easily mix-and-match to carry the women until they can pay for additional clothing.

Items are generously donated by the community. Anyone can donate. The organization takes drop-offs every second Friday of the month from 10 am to 1 pm. The next one is July 14th. Bring donations behind FC clothing outlet (it's the store on Second Street across from Eggingtons).

White explains that while the organization is mostly known for its "flagship suiting" program, it goes far beyond clothing.

Their mission is to help women achieve economic independence. White's goal is to grow into something bigger with more career development tools and education.

Many of the women Dress for Success serves are trying to get back on their feet. Some are struggling with addiction, abuse, and homelessness. Finding employment can be a great challenge. White adds that Wyoming is a man's economy. Our major industries tend to seek men, and while women can find places in those industries, it's not easy. "You have to be tenacious."

Some of the things she is working to implement include teaching women about budgeting, first-time home-buying, and how to improve a credit score. "Really basic classes that are applicable," says White.

"A lot of these people probably have never saved for anything other than to pay for groceries, and it is quite an accomplishment to be able to put money in a savings account."

White would also like to put together a professional women's group to help females network.

"Some of the people who get a job still struggle with how to keep it, how to make it work and meet ends meet." Friendly support would be monthly or quarterly, open to anyone in town who wanted to do it. There would be scheduled speakers to address things like tax questions, legal services, and lifelong self-improvement.

"Those resources help people stay employed. And from a career series perspective we'll do a lot of things like cover letters, resume reviews, transferrable skills, job searches, and things like that."

To learn more about Dress for Success or Get Involved you can visit their website here.