PhotoFest: 4A East Regional Track Meet

The 4A East regional track meet was held over the weekend at Thunder Basin in Gillette with less-than-ideal weather conditions. On the boys' side, Natrona placed first with 172 points with Cheyenne Central a close 2nd with 168.33. Sheridan was in the #3 spot with 88. The Natrona girls also took the top of the podium with 165 points, Central 2nd with 134, and Sheridan 3rd with 128. Here is the rundown of the individual winners in the 4A East meet.

Girls:

100 Meters: Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 11.93

200 Meters: Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 24.54

400 Meters: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 59.22

800 Meters: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 2.15.62

1600 Meters: Ashley Gross-Natrona 5.24.82

3200 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona 11.49.05

100 Hurdles: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central 14.97

300 Hurdles: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central 45.90

4x100 Relay: Natrona 49.48

4x400 Relay: Natrona 4.10.86

4x800 Relay: Natrona 10.12.33

1600 Medley: Natrona 4.30.75

High Jump: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central 5-3

Long Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 18-1.5

Triple Jump: Karson Tempel-Cheyenne Central 36-6.25

Pole Vault: Reese Dorr-Campbell County 11-6

Discus: Josie Ankney-Sheridan 114-0

Shot Put: Nora Butler-Sheridan 42-9.75

Boys:

100 Meters: Jude Guevara-Cheyenne East 10.97

200 Meters: Jude Guevara-Cheyenne East 22.79

400 Meters: Kayden Laframboise-Thunder Basin 49.63

800 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 1.58.78

1600 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 4.27.83

3200 Meters: Tristan Enders-Natrona 10.12.06

110 Hurdles: Mason Weickum-Natrona 14.64

300 Hurdles: Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central 40.65

4x100 Relay: Cheyenne East 43.68

4x400 Relay: Thunder Basin 3.25.32

4x800 Relay: Sheridan 8.17.20

1600 Medley: Cheyenne Central 3.42.64

High Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 6-4

Long Jump: Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central 21-11

Triple Jump: Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central 45-3.75

Pole Vault: Kavin Hoff-Natrona 15-0

Discus: Hadyn Fleming-Cheyenne Central 146-6

Shot Put: Hadyn Fleming-Cheyenne Central 52-9

We also have an extensive collection of photos from this meet in Gillette, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. Those can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

4A East Regional Track Meet -2023 4A East Regional Track Meet -2023