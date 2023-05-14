PhotoFest: 4A East Regional Track Meet

PhotoFest: 4A East Regional Track Meet

Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher

The 4A East regional track meet was held over the weekend at Thunder Basin in Gillette with less-than-ideal weather conditions. On the boys' side, Natrona placed first with 172 points with Cheyenne Central a close 2nd with 168.33. Sheridan was in the #3 spot with 88. The Natrona girls also took the top of the podium with 165 points, Central 2nd with 134, and Sheridan 3rd with 128. Here is the rundown of the individual winners in the 4A East meet.

Girls:

100 Meters:    Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                                        11.93

200 Meters:    Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                                        24.54

400 Meters:    Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central                                              59.22

800 Meters:    Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central                                              2.15.62

1600 Meters:   Ashley Gross-Natrona                                                                 5.24.82

3200 Meters:   Ally Wheeler-Natrona                                                                  11.49.05

100 Hurdles:    Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central                                             14.97

300 Hurdles:    Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central                                              45.90

4x100 Relay:   Natrona                                                                                        49.48

4x400 Relay:   Natrona                                                                                        4.10.86

4x800 Relay:   Natrona                                                                                        10.12.33

1600 Medley:   Natrona                                                                                        4.30.75

High Jump:      Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central                                               5-3

Long Jump:     Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona                                                        18-1.5

Triple Jump:    Karson Tempel-Cheyenne Central                                                36-6.25

Pole Vault:      Reese Dorr-Campbell County                                                        11-6

Discus:            Josie Ankney-Sheridan                                                                  114-0

Shot Put:         Nora Butler-Sheridan                                                                     42-9.75

Boys:

100 Meters:    Jude Guevara-Cheyenne East                                                      10.97

200 Meters:    Jude Guevara-Cheyenne East                                                      22.79

400 Meters:    Kayden Laframboise-Thunder Basin                                             49.63

800 Meters:    Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                                                              1.58.78

1600 Meters:  Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                                                              4.27.83

3200 Meters:   Tristan Enders-Natrona                                                               10.12.06

110 Hurdles:    Mason Weickum-Natrona                                                              14.64

300 Hurdles:    Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central                                              40.65

4x100 Relay:   Cheyenne East                                                                               43.68

4x400 Relay:   Thunder Basin                                                                               3.25.32

4x800 Relay:   Sheridan                                                                                        8.17.20

1600 Medley:   Cheyenne Central                                                                         3.42.64

High Jump:      Kaiden Lee-Natrona                                                                         6-4

Long Jump:     Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central                                               21-11

Triple Jump:    Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central                                              45-3.75

Pole Vault:      Kavin Hoff-Natrona                                                                           15-0

Discus:           Hadyn Fleming-Cheyenne Central                                                  146-6

Shot Put:        Hadyn Fleming-Cheyenne Central                                                    52-9

We also have an extensive collection of photos from this meet in Gillette, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. Those can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

4A East Regional Track Meet -2023

4A East Regional Track Meet -2023
Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher
loading...
Filed Under: Campbell County Camels, Cheyenne Central Indians, Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, Cheyenne South Bison, Laramie Plainsmen, Natrona County Mustangs, Sheridan Broncs, Thunder Basin Bolts, track and field
Categories: Casper News, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio