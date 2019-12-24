Petition: 455K People Want Target to Abandon Plastic Bags

A frequent Target customer is asking the Minneapolis-based retail giant to stop using plastic bags.

Protest organizer Theresa Carter and other Target shoppers plan to deliver pages with more than 455,000 signatures to the corporation’s headquarters on Thursday, which is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The petition calls for Target to commit to eliminating plastic bags that Carter says are “choking the earth."

She says other retailers including IKEA and Costco have already nixed plastic bags.

A Target spokeswoman says the company has taken several steps to reduce its use of plastic.