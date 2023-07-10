Target Offering HUGE Savings for Teachers and College Students

It feels too early to be talking about going back-to-school, but it'll be here before you know it and Target is giving teachers a little nod.

In year's past, they've had a Teacher and College Student Appreciation shopping event, but this year they're really upping their game.

Last year, they expanded the event to six weeks for teachers to cash in on a 15% discount on select school supplies needed for classrooms. Sadly, many teachers are paying out-of-pocket for these items.

This year, the event is going to run for six weeks again--from July 16th to August 26th--but Target announced that they are giving teachers a 20% discount for not just school supplies...wait for it... but anything.

There is a BUT!

Teachers will not be able to take advantage of this sweet deal for the full six weeks. Just one haul, so make it count.

If you are a teacher hoping to cash in on the discounts, you need to bring valid I.D. showing you are a teacher.

All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare facilities and early childhood learning centers, universities or college professors, and vocational/trade/technical school teachers are also eligible.

College kids, you are also eligible for the 20% discount on anything during those same six weeks IF you are a member of the Target Circle. This is not to be confused with their credit card holders. It's a free rewards program that gives shoppers 1% back year-round and other exclusive perks.

