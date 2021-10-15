States Can Reserve COVID-19 Shots For Younger Kids Next Week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to pre-order doses starting next week.

In meetings scheduled in the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making shots made by one manufacturer, Pfizer, available for kids ages 5 to 11.

To help states and cities prepare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent out a 7-page planning guide that some say provided important clarifications on how to set up the programs.