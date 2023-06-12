Natrona County High School Student Places in Top Three at EPA Pollution Prevention Storytelling Challenge

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Calla Shosh, from Natrona County High School, Wyoming, as a 3rd place winner of the “Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students.”

Shosh is among 25 students recognized for submitting winning stories, essays, infographics, videos and a mock newspaper article highlighting how pollution prevention practices implemented at businesses benefitted communities, the environment, and the businesses themselves.

More than fifty high school and college students from across the nation submitted stories for consideration.

Shosh created an infographic on pollution prevention activities implemented at a printing facility in Missouri. She summarized how the facility discontinued the use of copper cylinders in its printing process and the company's efforts to recycle its copper waste and overall environmental benefits from the reduced copper releases.

View Calla's Infographic.

“It is exciting to celebrate these students that will help shape our future. With their stories, we are increasing awareness of the benefits and practice of pollution prevention,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator Jennie Romer. “I congratulate these talented students for their creativity in highlighting innovative pollution prevention solutions that can help protect human health and the environment.

See the winning entries and read more about the winners.

The 2023 winners of the Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students are:

First Place ($5,000)

Shreya Daggolu, Stuyvesant High School, New York, created a video that focuses on the Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City, New York. The video details efforts to reduce toxic chemical emissions at the facility and improve the health of the 1.2 million people who live within three miles of the plant - including many low-income and minority residents.

Annaliese Persaud, Francisco Suriel, Jasmin Tiong-Smith, Samaya Lindo-Smellie, and Jordyn Faria, Baldwin School, New York, created a mock newscast that highlights P2 practices implemented at the Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City, New York.

Noah Arbuckle, Lincoln Academy, Maine, created a video that features the semicounductor company GlobalFoundries and the P2 activities implemented at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. The video describes activities to reduce releases of chemicals on the TRI list including ethylene glycol, fluorine, hydrochloric acid and ammonia, resulting in reduced impacts on the environment, especially on local waterways.

Athitiya Singhapan, Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions, Texas, created a video that illustrates P2 practices implemented at the Danone Milk Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The video explains how Danone reduced its nitric acid releases, benefiting local communities.

Second Place ($2,500)

Angela Zhan, Logan High School, Utah

Kelvin Zhang, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, North Carolina

Tahmina Emu, Fairfield University, Connecticut

Third Place ($1,500)

Nirja Trivedi, Westview High School, California

Calla Shosh, Natrona County High School, Wyoming

Aditi Adapala, Lynbrook High School, California

Joseph Bartash, Samueli Academy, California

Miranda Moreno, Jesus Moreno, Stefany Duran Rios, Vanessa Martinez, and Carolina Naranjo, Garey High School, California

Arin Harkawat, Watchung Hills Regional High School, New Jersey

Charlotte Walton, Lloyd C. Bird High School, Virginia

Arun Sood, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Diane Frola, Christopher Newport University, Virginia

Fatou Mbaye, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, North Carolina

Pride Fest. Casper, Wyo. June 10, 2023