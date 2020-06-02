Peaceful Protesters Get Lost in Action-Packed Coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's unrest has made for spellbinding nights of television, with news networks jumping from city to city to show cars on fire, stores being broken into and confrontations with police.

It can overwhelm the messages being sent by peaceful protesters, and even the cause itself.

Activists don't want George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of police last week triggered the demonstrations, to be forgotten.

Meanwhile, reporters are a target for violence in almost unprecedented numbers, with 78 attacks on journalists being reported over three days.

Many came despite reporters identifying themselves as member of the press.