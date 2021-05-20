Pathways Innovation Center to Hold Open House on Friday, Raffling PT Cruiser

Pathways Innovation Center will be hosting an Open House on Friday, May 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A press release from the Natrona County School District stated that during the event, guests are invited to tour the building and learn more about "the terrific learning opportunities available at PIC for all high school students.:

The event will feature opening remarks from Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jullian Balow.

Additionally, the Open House will feature a free BBQ, beverages provided by Pepsi, live music from the Natro, Raffna County High School Commercial Music, a car show provided by Oil Capital Car Club, a plant sale, a chicken and baby bunny sale, student certifications and senior recognition awards, and more.

It will also feature a cabin auction kick off, as well as a raffle to win a PT Cruiser.

All proceeds directly benefit student organizations.

Pathways Innovation Center (P.I.C.) is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development, and internships. P.I.C. offers advanced and professional coursework in the 11th and 12th grades, which build on introductory experiences. Experiences are aligned to student interests which fulfill community needs.