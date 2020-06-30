Passenger Killed, Driver Injured in Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

A 56-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. on June 19 near milepost 242, about seven miles east of Walcott Junction.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a pickup was headed east when it entered the median, rolled onto the passenger side and slid into the middle of both westbound lanes.

The driver was reportedly injured, but the patrol didn't say to what extent​. The driver's passenger, Thomas Derr, was buckled up, but died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.