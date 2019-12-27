Parents Persons of Interest in Children’s Disappearance in Idaho

The parents named as persons of interest in their children's disappearance in Idaho issued a statement Monday through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing allegations.

Rexburg police say 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.

Authorities say Chad and Lori Daybell never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where the children are and aren't cooperating with the investigation.

Lori and Chad got married shortly after his first wife was found dead at home in October. Her body has been exhumed and Rexburg police say the death could be related to the disappearance of the children, but didn't elaborate.