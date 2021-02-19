Body of Two-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found in Dumpster

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne Police are releasing few details about the death of a two-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday in the` Desmet Street area.

The boy's body was found in a dumpster after an extensive search on Friday afternoon

A post early Friday afternoon on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page originally identified 2-year-old Athian Rivera as missing since about noon in the area of 514 Desmet Drive.

The page later said the boy had been found dead.

A media update on Friday evening Cheyenne Police Department provided only a few more details, including that several agencies were called out to join in the search around 1 p.m. in the area of the 400 Block of Desmet.

Those agencies included the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Laramie Couty Sheriff's Office as well as Cheyenne Fire and Rescue and Laramie County Fire District #2. Police K9 teams were also deployed. The boy's body was eventually found in a nearby dumpster.

Police took no questions following the update.

