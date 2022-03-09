Pair of Natrona Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

Natrona County students Katelynn Campbell and Hudson Santistevan signed college letters to continue their athletic careers. Campbell has signed with Northwest College in Powell for soccer and plays defensive mid for the Fillies. She was a 2nd team all-conference selection and has been a starter for NC since she was a freshman. Campbell is also an all-conference player for the Natrona girls basketball team and 2 years ago, she nailed a 30 foot shot at the buzzer to beat Kelly Walsh in the Peach Basket Classic. Campbell also played tennis on the Fillies #1 doubles team.

Santistevan will be attending the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs for track and field. He finished 5th in the shot put at the State Indoor Track Meet in Gillette over the weekend with a toss of 52-8.5. Santistevan took 10th place in the shot at the Outdoor State Championships in May, going 46 feet 2 inches. So he displayed dramatic improvement in that event and also took 12th place at state in the discus with a throw of 126 feet even. Santistevan plans on majoring in engineering and UCCS is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

