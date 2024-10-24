Pack Trail Fire fighters looking forward to aircraft help, good weather

DUBOIS, Wyo. — Containment percentages on the Pack Trail Fire tick up everyday, with the fire now two-thirds controlled. An upcoming weather system and some aerial help from an unmanned aircraft system are expected to contribute to that even further.

The fixed-wing unmanned aircraft system is, according to the Bridger-Teton National Forest’s most recent Facebook post, an effective method for monitoring fire activity in difficult terrain while also covering large swaths of land in little time.

And while the UAS takes point in the sky, crews are, as always, employing the best possible strategies on the ground for containing the fire. Fire suppression repair continues in areas where fire activity is calmer, while more actively engaged crews are securing fire lines and eliminating hot spots where the fire is more aggressive.

An example of an area where hot spots are being taken head on is Park Creek into Bacon Creek and Bang Creek.

Containment and evacuation map for the Pack Trail Fire for Oct. 24, 2024 (Bridger-Teton National Forest Facebook)

Increasingly seasonable weather has also been very instrumental in suppression efforts. Cloudy skies, humidity ranging between 39% and 44% and an upcoming cold front are going to significantly aid crews as operations continue. See the National Weather Service’s forecast for the area for the next week to see just what fire crews are working with up in the sky.

Despite the weather, however, the Bridger-Teton National Forest still asks that residents keep in mind the dangers posed by personal campfires, backroads travel and personal drone-flying in the nearby area. See the forest’s Facebook page for a comprehensive look into what residents should limit to allow crews to do their job.