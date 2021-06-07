Owl Statue Stolen From Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
Police are asking for the public's help in recovering a concrete owl that was stolen from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens perennial walkway.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the statue (pictured above) was reported missing on June 1.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.
Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
