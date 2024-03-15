Overdose Deaths in Wyoming Increase for a Sixth Straight Year

The Wyoming Department of Health just released their Death, Birth, Marriage and Divorce Totals for 2023.

Deaths caused by overdoses increased for the sixth year in a row.

In 2023, there were 120 overdose deaths recorded among Wyoming residents compared to 110 in 2022. Previously, there were 98 in 2021, 90 in 2020, 81 in 2019, 65 in 2018, 60 in 2017, 94 in 2016, 95 in 2015 and 107 in 2014.

70% of the overdoses were linked to illicit drugs. Of those, fentanyl was responsible for 52 deaths, and methamphetamine was linked to 48.

Prescription and illicit opioids accounted for 81% of all the overdoses.

Suicide

Stefan Johansson, WDH director, acknowledged the state's ongoing concern about suicide deaths.

In 2023, there were 157 suicide deaths recorded among Wyoming residents compared to 155 in 2022. Previously, there were 190 in 2021, 182 in 2020, 170 in 2019, 148 in 2018, 156 in 2017, 143 in 2016, 155 in 2015 and 120 in 2014.

Wyoming’s provisional data show about 85 percent of Wyoming’s resident suicide deaths were among males. In addition, 72 percent of 2023 suicide deaths involved firearms, 22 percent involved hanging and 4 percent involved poisoning.

“If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. Otherwise, we encourage people to call or text 988 to connect with the care and support offered by the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline during a mental health or substance use crisis,” said Johansson.

Overall Deaths

Fewer deaths and births overall were officially logged among Wyoming residents in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Among Wyoming residents, there were 5,566 deaths recorded in 2023, 5,895 deaths in 2022, 6,574 deaths in 2021, 5,986 deaths in 2020 and 5,122 deaths in 2019, according to official death certificate information. Death certificates are completed by medical certifiers, funeral professionals and coroners before being filed with VSS.

The top five causes of death in Wyoming for 2023, listed in order, were heart diseases, cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and related conditions, various types of accidents and adverse effects, and cerebrovascular diseases.

Births

Official birth certificate data show 5,989 births recorded among Wyoming resident mothers in 2023, 6,050 births in 2022, 6,238 births in 2021, 6,132 births in 2020 and 6,568 births in 2019.

Marriage, Divorce

There were less marriages last year compared to the previous year, but slightly more divorces.

There were 4,061 marriages recorded in Wyoming last year compared to 4,272 in 2022, 4,286 in 2021, 4,016 in 2020 and 4,065 in 2019 before the pandemic.

As far as divorces, there were 1,955 finalized in 2023 compared with 1,949 in 2022 2,166 in 2021, 2,220 in 2020 and 2,241 in 2019.

