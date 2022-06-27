OOPS: Avs Break Dubious Record After Winning Coveted Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and the first time in 21 years so within all of that excitement and celebration of winning what is called by many as the most coveted trophy in all of professional sports, the Stanley Cup, they broke the damn thing.

Ok ok so it's not completely broken but it got dinged up pretty good in (unofficial) record time, less than five minutes the trophy got dinged on the bottom.

Get our free mobile app

I mean, skating around the ice, lifting that thing over your head which comes in weighing around 35 pounds, after playing a physical hockey game for almost 3 hours sounds pretty exhausting and then throw in all of the adrenaline rushing through their bodies, with so many emotions going on in that very moment, it happens.

The Hockey Hall of Fame's Keeper of the Cup said:

“I don’t even know if they had it five minutes and there’s a dent in the bottom already. Right in the middle of the team photo,” said The Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard. “I guess it’s a new record today. Five minutes into the presentation it’s happened. It’s the first time it’s ever happened on the ice.”

The guilty party? #16 Nicolas Aube-Kubel, dropped the trophy in all the excitement of heading towards his teammates for a photo.

Completely understandable and it's certainly nice to see that the Stanley Cup isn't taking this too seriously either:

What a year, what a team. Congratulations to the Colorado Avalanche, Stanley Cup Champions!

RELATED: The Colorado Avalanche Win The Stanley Cup For Third Time (k99.com)

RELATED: Colorado Avalanche Parade Is This Thursday. Here's All The Info (k99.com)