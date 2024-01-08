One Life Flighted, Three Injured in Bridger Valley Wreck

On Saturday afternoon, Bridger Valley Fire and EMS responded to milepost 54 on I-80 for a vehicle rollover. One person was flown by medical helicopter to Salt Lake City and three others were transported by ground to Evanston Regional Hospital with critical injuries. This per the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, who wrote that the Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.

