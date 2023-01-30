O’Meara Hired as Wyoming Football’s Director of Player Personnel

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced the hiring of Kirby O’Meara as Wyoming’s new Director of Player Personnel for Cowboy Football.

O’Meara comes to Wyoming from the University of Central Florida (UCF).

“After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a great pool of candidates, we’re excited about Kirby (O’Meara) joining our staff,” said Bohl. “He has an excellent background in recruiting and will add great value to our recruiting department.”

O’Meara has been involved in college football recruiting since 2014. His most recent experience was as the Director of Player Personnel at UCF beginning in April of 2022. During the 2022 season, he was involved in assisting the Knight football coaches in all aspects of recruiting.

He oversaw the identification and evaluation process of all recruiting prospects, assisted in planning and coordinating on-campus recruiting visits and events, managed the recruiting database for UCF Football and was heavily involved in roster management.

Prior to his time at UCF, O’Meara spent four seasons as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel at the University of Florida from January of 2018 through December of 2021.

Over that four-year span, he assisted in developing and implementing the action plan for the player personnel department. Among his duties were: evaluating potential prospects, building and managing the database of prospects broken down by coaches’ recruiting areas and by prospects’ positions, managing recruiting services for the department, hiring and overseeing student recruiting interns and assisting the coaching staff in the recruitment of prospects.

O’Meara began his college player personnel career at the University of Arkansas in 2014.

He started out as a Recruiting Specialist for Razorback Football for three seasons from May of 2014 through March of 2017. He assisted in the evaluation and identification process of potential recruits, assisted in planning and coordinating official and unofficial visits on campus, helped coordinate the videotape on potential recruits for evaluation by the coaching staff and assisted in managing student interns.

In April of 2017, O’Meara was promoted to the position of Personnel Quality Control for Razorback Football, with increased responsibilities within the player personnel department. He served in that role for the 2017 season before moving on to the University of Florida in January of 2018.

He also spent part of the summer of 2016 as a training camp scouting intern for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL.

O’Meara earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and finance from the University of Central Arkansas in December of 2013. Prior to entering a career in college football, O’Meara worked in the accounting field following graduation through the time he joined the University of Arkansas football program in the summer of 2014.

O’Meara played college football at Central Arkansas from 2010-13 where he was the team’s starting long snapper. He began his college career at TCU, redshirting his freshman season of 2009 before transferring to Central Arkansas. A native of Georgetown, Texas, he played his high school football at Georgetown High School.