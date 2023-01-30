Fertig, Pedersen Sweep Mountain West Player of the Week Honors
* University of Wyoming press release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – A pair of Wyoming Cowgirls swept the Mountain West Player of the Week honors announced Monday by the league office.
For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week while Allyson Fertig earned the first Player of the Week honor of her career.
Fertig, who was a five-time Freshman of the Week honoree last season, averaged a double-double in Wyoming’s two road victories over Utah State and Boise State. Fertig averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest on 57-percent shooting on the week.
In the Cowgirls’ comeback victory over Utah State, Fertig scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds while on the defensive end, she recorded three blocks and two steals. Fertig finished the week with 13 points, nine boards and a block at Boise State.
Pedersen, meanwhile, averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 10-of-21 from the field and went 5-for-8 from beyond-the-arc. Against Boise State, Pedersen scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting while also grabbing four rebounds. Pedersen opened the week with 10 points, four boards and three assists at Utah State.
Fertig becomes the first Cowgirl to secure Player of the Week honors this year and this is the first weekly sweep of the award for UW since February 28 of last season. Fertig, Pedersen and the rest of the Cowgirls continue action Thursday against San Jose State in a 6:30 p.m., tip at the Arena-Auditorium.
