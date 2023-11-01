Olivia Caldwell Foundation Opens Nominations for Sierra’s Ring of Courage Awards

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation is once again accepting nominations for the "Sierra's Ring of Courage" Award ahead of their annual adult prom. This award was created in memory of Sierra Jensen, who was part of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation Community after competing in the 2021 King & Queen competition at the Butterfly Ball. She fought a courageous battle with cancer before passing away in July 2021 at the age of 35.

The award was named to incorporate Sierra’s love of the Lord of the Rings while

also encompassing who she was as a person - someone who was incredibly courageous, filled with love, and determined to leave this world a better, kinder place for everyone else.

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation is asking the public to help by honoring the memory of this incredible woman by nominating others in Wyoming who lived their lives courageously. There is no cost to nominate someone for the award.

To nominate someone, simply visit www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org and fill out the nomination form (found under the Get Involved tab/Butterfly Ball) and tell them the story of someone who has lived their life courageously and is deserving of the Sierra’s Ring of Courage Award. It could be someone who has fought their own medical battle, someone who volunteers frequently to help others, a person who opens their home or their heart to underprivileged children, the parent of a child who has or is currently battling a complex medical condition, or any other story that screams courage in your mind.

The winner will be announced during the Elite Happy Hour of the Butterfly Ball on January 27, 2024 where they will be presented with a beautiful ring and a plaque commemorating their courage.

