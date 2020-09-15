Old Cheyenne Theater Gets New Life as Live Music Venue

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An old movie theater in downtown Cheyenne is getting new life as a live music venue. The Lincoln Cheyenne dates to 1928 and was originally built for live acting. The Lincoln was a full-time movie theater from the 1980s until 2018.

Now, owners Jon Jelinek and his wife, Renee, plan to bring in major music acts. Wyoming native Jalan Crossland broke in the stage with a sold-out first show Aug. 14.

The venue seats 1,250 but the Casper Star-Tribune reports coronavirus restrictions limit capacity to just 250. The capacity is similar to some of the larger venues in the Front Range region.