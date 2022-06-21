Downtown Cheyenne Gas Station Has Rebranded and Opened Back Up

It has been a little bit since the Kum & Go in downtown Cheyenne closed down. However, that gas station along Lincolnway has opened once again and completely rebranded, in case you haven't noticed.

There is new signage at the location of what used to be a Kum & Go, located near the southwest corner of intersection of Warren and Lincolnway. It is in the same building with connecting neighbors Cricket and Grease Monkey. As for the rebrand, check out the new signage...

Jax/TSM Jax/TSM loading...

Jax/TSM Jax/TSM loading...

Jax Jax loading...

As you can see, the new signage is on the building, inside the building, and on the gas pumps as 'hi MARKET'.

According to Cheyenne blogger on all things local, Optopolis, the location and its services have been closed since some time in April of this year, just a couple months back. The new signage started to change over roughly around the beginning of June. As of today (June 21st), the inside of hi MARKET looks relatively the same as it did as a Kum & Go, aside from the signage around the inside of the store. Of course, that is something that could always change with time given the recent rebrand.

The opening of the gas station also makes it the closest in proximity to central downtown Cheyenne. This provides more convenience to those visiting the downtown area and for those needing a quick stop on their way to work near the downtown Cheyenne area.

READ MORE: The Best Burgers in Cheyenne According to Yelp!

