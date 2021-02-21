Officials: Drought Could Increase Fire Threat in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Meteorologists in Wyoming have warned that low levels of precipitation across the state could increase the threat of wildfires over the summer.

Tim Troutman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Riverton, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the state is experiencing its worst drought since 2012, which recorded one of the state’s more active wildfire seasons.

In 2012, fires in Wyoming burned 875 square miles and cost the state about $100 million to contain.

Officials have said more moisture now can help prevent similar conditions later in the year.

It is unclear if the state reached its desired precipitation threshold.

Get our free mobile app

18 Most Terrifyingly Haunted Places in Wyoming [PHOTOS]

UP NEXT: 18 Most Terrifyingly Haunted Places in Wyoming

National Weather ServiceNational Weather Service