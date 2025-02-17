Off-duty WHP trooper involved in Green River Tunnel crash; attempted to help drivers evacuate

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has completed its on-site evidence and data collection at the Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel crash.

That’s according to a release from the WHP, which confirmed that three fatalities had occurred at the site, located at mile marker 90.2, within the westbound tunnel. Troopers don’t believe there will be any other fatalities found.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three individuals and we mourn with their loved ones,” said Col. Tim Cameron. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the families as they grieve. Details regarding the deceased will be shared when available.”

Additionally, according to the release, an off-duty WHP trooper was involved in the crash on Friday. The release noted that he was uninjured and that he attempted to help evacuate drivers from the tunnel after the crash had occurred. The release states that the trooper is an active witness in the investigation and will not be identified at this time, nor will he be available for comment.

The release also noted that support is available for first responders who assisted on the scene.

“Responding to calls like these weighs heavy on the hearts of first responders involved, and the WHP is here to support you,” Cameron said. “Our Chaplains would be happy to speak with any first responder who needs support.”

Now, WHP troopers will use all of the evidence that has been collected to digitally reconstruct the crash to determine what, exactly, happened.

WHP and WYDOT personnel are also working on the eastbound tunnel so that traffic may continue to flow. WYDOT’s contractor, DeBernardi Construction, is placing concrete barriers for the transitions into the tunnel and to separate lanes within the tunnel.

The release notes that the speed limit while traffic moves head-to-head will be 35 mph, and delays are to be expected.

“WYDOT has experience temporarily moving traffic head-to-head in the tunnels,” said John Eddins, WYDOT District 3 engineer. “With reduced speeds and additional signage, we see this as a safe solution to minimize traffic impacts to the community of Green River. But with the high traffic volumes on I-80, there will still be some delays for drivers.”

WYDOT is urging all drivers to obey posted speed limits and traffic control.

“There will be a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel,” the release states. “Oversized vehicles should contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for detours.”

WYDOT is urging drivers to drive slowly and carefully while they detour through the community of Green River.

“There will be increased Trooper presence around the tunnels and within Green River to ensure safe driving and slower speeds,” said Cameron. “Use caution with GPS, as it may identify suggested routes that are not suitable for interstate traffic.”

The WHP is asking the public to send any photos or videos they have of the crash to grtunnelcrash@wyo.gov. For more information, visit whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Oil City News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.