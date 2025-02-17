Chronic wasting disease found in Pinedale region hunt area

PINEDALE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in two adult female elk from Elk Hunt Area 87, located in the Pinedale region.

The first elk was found dead in January, followed by the second in early February. Both elk were discovered at the Dell Creek feedground. Department personnel have investigated the sites, collected samples and removed the carcasses.

Elk Hunt Area 87 is bordered by two CWD-positive elk hunt areas: 84 and 92. These are the first recorded cases of CWD in Hunt Area 87 and the first detection of the disease within the Upper Green River Elk Herd.

This is the second confirmed instance of elk testing positive at a feedground, following a CWD detection at the Scab Creek feedground in December.

”It is unfortunate and concerning to find CWD on an elk feedground,” Wildlife Division Deputy Chief Justin Binfet said. “However, it was not unexpected given this disease continues to spread throughout the West. In anticipation of the spread of CWD to elk feedgrounds, the department created its Elk Feedground Management Plan, which will guide wildlife managers to work to minimize and mitigate CWD risks and look for long-term solutions to disease transmission on feedgrounds.”

CWD is 100% fatal to infected deer, elk and moose. Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease, as well as evaluate future management actions. Department personnel will continue to closely monitor feedgrounds for elk showing signs of CWD.

Game and Fish personnel from the Jackson and Pinedale regions are currently developing the first Feedground Management Action Plans for the Jackson and Pinedale herds. This process aims to identify both short- and long-term strategies to reduce the reliance of the elk on feedgrounds and mitigate the risks of disease transmission. After completing the initial FMAP process for the Pinedale Herd, the region will determine which herd to prioritize next.

