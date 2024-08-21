Obituary: Ray Edward Rushton

Ray Edward Rushton: 1978 – 2024

Ray Edward Rushton, 45, sadly left us on Sunday, August 18, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming.

He was born Wednesday, December 13, 1978 in El Reno, Oklahoma.  

He was a beloved father of three sons: Damian Rushton (Cheyenne Rushton), Kaden Rushton (Katie Hoff), and Parker Rushton; and grandkids, Meadow Rose Rushton and Karson Thomas Rushton.

Ray E. Rushton will forever be missed by everyone he has blessed over the years. Known to be the “give the shirt off his back” type of person. Always there for anyone in need, honored all words he spoke. He led by example, honored the truth, and lived by the grit and hard work he left behind for many to remember his name. Forever loved and will be missed by many.

“Fly High Ray Dog”

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2024 at the Glenrock Cemetery, 800 South Fourth Street, Glenrock, Wyoming.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

