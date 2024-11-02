Obituary: Kenneth Hugh Mullan

Kenneth Hugh Mullan: 1930 – 2024

On Sunday October 27, 2024, our father Kenneth Hugh Mullan, 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep, while watching football. He had been living in Douglas, Wyoming for the past year with his son, Russ. He was a great dad and will be deeply missed.

Son of Margaret M. (Gallagher) and Henry Cecil Mullan, he was born on Saturday, December 27, 1930 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was the middle of three boys: Paul, Kenneth, and John.

One of dad’s greatest loves was football. He loved playing, coaching, and watching it! In 2023, he was inducted into Northern University Football Hall of Fame in Aberdeen, South Dakota!

Ken was married to our mother, Marjorie Joan (McCracken) Mullan, who passed away in 2005 and to Holly (Butler) Mullan, who passed in 2023.

During his retirement years he loved going on yearly cruises. He traveled to the Mexican Riviera, Alaska, The Mediterranean, Cozumel, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, and the Baltic Sea.

His last cruise was with his children this past July. A precious memory we will cherish forever.

He was preceded to heaven by his mother, Margaret, on October 17, 1979; father, Cecil, on February 12, 1968; brothers: Paul and John; wives, Marjorie, on March 12, 2005 and Holly, on September 29, 2023; and his daughter, Mary Catherine (Mullan) White, on September 18, 1996.

He is survived by his children: Tim (Kelly) Mullan of Delta, Colorado, Kendra (Kenny) Jamerman of Douglas, Wyoming, and Russ Mullan of Douglas, Wyoming; step-children: Noel Butler of Brooklynn, New York and Noah (Brittany) Butler of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren: Dawn (Chad) Connolly of Glenrock, Wyoming, Dustin (Heather) White of Oakridge, Oregon, Ken (Becca) Mullan of Clearfield, Utah, Aaron (Brandy) Jamerman of Hershey, Nebraska, Kelsie (Duke) McMillen of Douglas, Wyoming, and Eric (Bayleigh) Jamerman of Coeur D Alene, Idaho; great-grandchildren: Zenaida (James) Pickett of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Selina (Tyler) Connolly of Casper, Wyoming, Payton (Colista) Connolly of Casper, Wyoming, Journey (Bella) Connolly of Fort Collins, Colorado, Donovan Summy of Clearfield, Utah, Aevyn Mullan, Aeyla Mullan, and Ronan Mullan, all of Clearfield, Utah; Atley Jamerman of Hershey, Nebraska; and Luxxon McMillen of Douglas, Wyoming; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Association, Colorado-Wyoming Chapter, 900 South Broadway, Suite 350, Denver, Colorado 80209 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com