Banner Health announces $1.5 million donation to WYO Sports Ranch

CASPER, Wyo. — Banner Health announced in a release Wednesday that it donated $1.5 million to the WYO Sports Ranch. The new 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is described as a multi-functional space open year-round for competition, training and events.

As part of the donation, the facility’s sports performance center will be named the Banner Health Sports Performance Center. The 2,000-square-foot space will be equipped with quality industry equipment to help kids learn the importance of performance training in a safe and supervised environment.

“The education of proper form pertaining to different sports and movements is crucial to injury prevention in young athletes,” the release said.

The WYO Sports Ranch will have six permanent basketball courts and a permanent turf field. More courts can be overlaid to create larger space for tournaments. It is slated to open in January 2025.

“We’re excited to contribute to the forward progress of Casper and our surrounding communities, and truly believe the WYO Sports Ranch will make a difference for Wyoming kids and families,” said Lance Porter, Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s CEO.

“We are incredibly grateful to Banner Health for their investment in the WYO Sports Ranch,” said Luke Gilliam, executive director at WYO Complex. “We know this gift and this partnership will only enhance how young athletes and families are served throughout our state.”