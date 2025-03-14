Obituaries: Graves; Cromwell

Ken Harry Graves: 1949 – 2025

Ken Harry Graves, 75, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home on March 10, 2025. He was born on June 11, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming to Harry Graves and Melba (Michelsen) Graves.

Ken grew up in Casper and lived there his entire life except for several brief employment opportunities elsewhere. He graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1967. He worked in many fields including construction, electrical, and for the last 27 years he owned and operated P. Hawk Coffee and Tea with his wife Wendy.

Ken was a well known member of the Casper community. Often, people would refer to Ken as “the man in the kilt.” He was a fun and multifaceted character who touched all he met. He served as President of Windy City Striders, volunteered with Special Olympics and many bike races. He was a baritone trumpet player with Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corp and he was a supporter of Stage iii. At Casper College, he studied German, hosted coffee and tea with Dee, and was an OLLI Program Instructor.

On his fifth wedding anniversary with Wendy, she gave him his first teepee. This sparked a deep interest in mid 1800 rendezvous’ and the lifestyle of native people during that time period. Ken travelled to Fort Bridger Rendezvous for many years and made many friends as he enjoyed this hobby. He also had many dog best friends over the years that he dearly loved.

Ken is survived by his wife, Wendy; brothers, Dave (Julie) and Mike (Connie); sons, Sean (Stacy) and Eric (Julie); five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions in memory of Ken.

Harold Glen Cromwell: 1942 – 2025

Harold Cromwell, of Yuma, Arizona and formerly of Casper, Wyoming passed away March 9, 2025.

He was born August 28, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Richard and Emily Cromwell.

He attended school in Casper and proudly served in the US Army.

Harlod married Marcia Manley on October 12, 1968. In 1973, they welcomed their son, Clayton.

Harold was passionate about fishing, camping and the outdoors. He also enjoyed tinkering with small engines and was an expert vehicle body man.

Employed at NAPA Auto Parts for several years, he later joined the company, High Country Fabrication in Casper where he worked until his retirement in 2005.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years; his son, Clayton and his wife of Utah; his sister, Dixie Bertagnole; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yuma Mortuary in Yuma, Arizona.

