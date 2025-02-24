Obituaries: Brauer; Johnson; Roberts-Pojman; Wise

Leah Julene Brauer: 1971 – 2025

In Loving memory of Leah Julene Brauer

Born Leah Julene Peterson on January 23, 1971. Youngest of four children, was a Casper native, born and raised. Passed on January 29, 2025 in hospice after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her mother, Patty Peterson; her daughter, Maria Spalla; her granddaughter, Lillian Barnhart; partner, Steve Brauer; and brother, Lonn Peterson. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Brian; and older sister, Jodi; along with her father, George Peterson.

Leah worked and lived in the Casper community all her life. She graduated from NCHS and she started her journey in life working at the Alcova Marina when she was in her teens. She worked for Manx Oil and Torque Process and Control for a majority of her career.

Leah was a beautiful soul, with a true love for life; she had a softness and a kind, casual, easygoing smile for everyone. Those that knew her truly loved her. She lived for the day and always in the service of others. She gave freely and never wanted for anything. She was complex, yet lived a simple and minimalist life.

She was never one to have anyone fuss over her. She never cared for the flashy things and truly enjoyed living and loving in the present. Leah was a true dog lover and somehow managed to attract the craziest collection of misfit pups. Her dogs were her a big part of her life. She knew many people yet had a small tight circle of friends; a private person who lived life on her own terms. She leaves behind a void in our hearts that is a testament to how she lived her life and the impact she had on those around her .

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the kitties and puppies at the Casper Humane Society.

Lenora Jeanne (Cordova) Johnson: 1980 – 2024

Lenora Jeanne (Cordova) Johnson was welcomed into God’s kingdom on December 20, 2024 after suffering a heart attack in Greeley, Colorado.

Lenora was born November 20, 1980 in Casper, Wyoming to unknown parents, subsequently being adopted by Sam III and Rebecca Cordova. She was baptized at Mount Hope Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Casper, Wyoming where she was later confirmed.

Lenora participated in Ongoing Ambassadors for Christ where she enjoyed shared her musical talents, accompanying the group with guitar during their canvassing.

Lenora attended Grant and McKinley grade schools, Dean Morgan Junior High, and Natrona County High School in Casper. Lenora obtained a GED from Casper College after giving birth to Alexys Raquel April 7, 1999.

On December 15, 2000 Lenora married Jordan Finch Johnson. They were blessed by the birth of Jedidiah on January 31, 2001, and Julliette Jeanne on October 31, 2006.

In July 2008, Sam and Rebecca Cordova adopted the children.

Lenora and Jordan lived at several addresses in Casper, before moving to Ft. Collins Colorado, and relocated to Greely Colorado.

Lenora is survived by Jordan, her husband of twenty-four years; her children: Alexys Cordova, Daniel Joseph Cordova, (his wife Maddie) and Hannah Marie Cordova; her parents, Sam and Rebecca Cordova; and her brother, Sam Cordova IV. Lenora was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Cordova, and grandparents.

Lenora has been cremated and her service will be held Saturday March 1 at 10 a.m.; we would welcome memorials to Mount Hope Lutheran church and school.

Janis Roberts-Pojman: d. 2025

Janis Roberts-Pojman, aged 71, of Gardiner, Montana, passed away at Central Wyoming Hospice, on February 23, 2025, after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. Janis was born in Kansas, on the Smokey Hill Air Force base, to Tillie and Ray Roberts. She spent her childhood in Casper where both of her parents were teachers. In 1971, she graduated from Kelly Walsh High School. She then married her husband of over 50 years, Steven Pojman. They have two daughters, Leda Pojman and Rebekah Pojman-Taylor (John); and two grandchildren, Chris and Daniel Taylor.

Janis is survived by the above family members as well as numerous family and lifelong friends, who stood by her through the difficult end. She is also survived by several “chosen” daughters, who she loved and treated as her own. Janis was close to her goal of collecting 10,000 perfume bottles.

A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to Pojman, P.O. Box 1295, Evansville, WY, 82636. Those wishing to honor Janis’ memory, may make a donation to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.

Stephanie Joan Wise: 1980 – 2025

Stephanie Joan Wise was born on January 6, 1980 in Lander, Wyoming to Fred and Kay Wise. She unexpectedly passed away on February 19, 2025 at the age of 45 in Casper, Wyoming. Stephanie grew up in Riverton, Wyoming and attended Riverton High School. Stephanie and her family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1995 where she later pursued an education at Casper College. She completed her practical nursing program in 2012. She worked as a devoted nurse for 25 years within the community of Casper. She worked at many places here in Casper including: Meadow Wind and the University of Wyoming Family Practice, where she built strong relationships with residents, colleagues, and more importantly, her patients. She then left University of Wyoming Family Practice to gain experience and grow in nursing in other areas. She took great pride in her line of work.

Stephanie was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She went above and beyond for all of her patients making sure they received the most excellent care, and she strongly believed in treating every patient with kindness and respect. She also was a great advocate for the deaf community.

She loved looking forward to watching every single season of Survivor and joining the voting pool for which contestant would win the final. She absolutely loved to celebrate Halloween. She often spent a lot of time with her daughter, and they went on many road trips together. She always dreamed of visiting somewhere warm with a beach one day. She loved her family very much. She always doted on her cat, George, whom she endearingly called “Boogs.” She was truly a phenomenal and empathetic human being that will be sorely missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Hali Kay Wise; her older sister, Nicole Lewis (Wise); her brother-in-law, Brian Lewis; and her niece, Madison Lewis. She has been reunited in heaven with her mother, Kay Wise; and her father, Fred Wise.

Memorial services for Stephanie Joan Wise will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Bustard and Jacoby’s Funeral Home with Angela Haigler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wyoming Hands and Voices would be appreciated by the family.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer