NWS Cheyenne: Winds Kick Up Tonight, ‘Most Dangerous’ Wednesday

High winds will impact travel conditions across southeast Wyoming starting this evening, with wind-prone areas seeing gusts in excess of 80 mph.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

High Wind Warnings for SE Wyoming: Travel will be dangerous for light and high profile vehicles. Very high blow-over risk once these winds start kicking in this evening. Wednesday during daylight hours appears to be the time with the most dangerous winds. Refer to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and conditions including light and high profile vehicle closures in Wyoming.

