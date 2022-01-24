NWS Cheyenne: Snow Could Impact Tuesday Morning’s Commute

Two to four inches of snow is expected along Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming this evening into Tuesday, which the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says could impact the morning commute.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the south Laramie Range and foothills, including the I-80 Summit, and central and east Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs, from 8 p.m. this evening to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says travelers should "plan on slippery road conditions."

Get our free mobile app

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 115 PM MST Mon Jan 24 2022 NEZ054-WYZ118-119-251200- /O.EXB.KCYS.WW.Y.0005.220125T0300Z-220126T0000Z/ Kimball County-Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Kimball, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 115 PM MST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central and East Laramie County Wyoming and Kimball County Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs and Kimball. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 115 PM MST Mon Jan 24 2022 WYZ116-117-251200- /O.EXT.KCYS.WW.Y.0005.220125T0300Z-220126T0000Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 115 PM MST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and Foothills. This includes the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

