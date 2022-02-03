NWS Cheyenne: Another Cold Night Ahead, High Winds Return Friday

Southeast Wyoming is in store for another cold night before another round of high winds blast the area.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued to following statements Thursday morning:

6:15 AM MST Thursday Feb 3 – Cold day in store but the good news there will be plenty of sunshine. Cold morning of negative temperatures will only warm into the teens and 20s across the region today. Winds will be light this morning and increase through the evening into Friday Morning, especially west of the Laramie Range. Another cold night ahead with low single digits and below zero in the mountain valleys. Stay warm and be sure to bundle up with extra layers if out and about tonight. Winds will continue to increase through the day Friday.

645 AM Thursday 2/3: The return of the High Winds will be likely Friday evening through Saturday morning. A High Wind Watch may be needed soon for this period. If traveling in a light, high profile vehicle near the orange or red areas, please use caution. Winds will decrease going into Saturday afternoon but remain breezy. Be sure to check wyoroad.info or 511 for the latest wind and road conditions.

