NWS: 4 Trucks Blown Over on I-25 in SE Wyoming Amid High Winds

Despite high wind warnings and closures to light, high-profile vehicles implemented by WYDOT, four trucks were blown over amid high wind gusts in southeastern Wyoming on Saturday.

The blow-overs occurred on I-25 near Bordeaux, south of Wheatland, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

That portion of Interstate 25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles Saturday afternoon due to the extreme blow over risk.

The weather service recorded a wind gust of 78 mph in the area after 12 p.m. Saturday. Another gust of 76 mph was recorded nearby.

Travel conditions are expected to worsen beginning Sunday night, when a major winter storm is expected to move through, impacting the entire state.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.