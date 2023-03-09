Not Too Late to Enter the Wyoming Game & Fish Collectible Conservation Stamp Competition

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites you to participate in the 40th Annual Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Competition.

One lucky winner will receive $3,500 and have their work printed on the 2024 Collective Conservation Stamp.

Cash prizes for 1st through 5th place.

Entries must be received at Game and Fish Headquarters by 5 p.m. on March 31.

Packaged artwork must be shipped or hand-delivered to:

COLLECTIBLE CONSERVATION STAMP COMPETITION SERVICES DIVISION - WY GAME AND FISH 5400 BISHOP BLVD. CHEYENNE, WY 82006-0001

For this year's competition, all artwork must feature the Beaver.

"Each painting will be carefully evaluated by Game and Fish biologists for anatomical accuracy of the animal and ecological correctness of any habitat" reads the rulebook. Read more about all the details of the competition here.

The original piece of art becomes the property of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to be placed on permanent public display in the department's Cheyenne headquarters office.

To enter, complete the online entry form and attach a digital copy of the artwork.

Submissions can be scanned or photographed and sent through the submission form.

Teachers may mail entries for the students of their class to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Headquarters or submit entries digitally. Students may submit two entries. Those should be mailed to:

STUDENT CONSERVATION STAMP COMPETITION SERVICES DIVISION - WY GAME AND FISH 5400 BISHOP BLVD. CHEYENNE, WY 82006-0001

Click Here to View the 2023 Winners!

